Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

