Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 98,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AMLP opened at $51.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.