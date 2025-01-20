2,717 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,717 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Price Performance
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $101.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,860 shares of company stock worth $6,469,056. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortinet
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.