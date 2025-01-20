Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 90,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 113.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 39.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 73,602 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.9 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLM

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.