Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

