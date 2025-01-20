Avanza Fonder AB Invests $191,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,515,291.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,937,625.94. The trade was a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,703.26. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,446 shares of company stock worth $2,112,800. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.44.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $241.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.72 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average of $241.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

