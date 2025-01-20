Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 597,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 289,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

