Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 540,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 139,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eguana Technologies
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.