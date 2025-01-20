Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,691,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $387.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $389.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.78 and a 200-day moving average of $373.51. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $244.11 and a 52-week high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

