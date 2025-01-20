Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,194 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

