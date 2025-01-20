Avanza Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 210.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,123 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after buying an additional 747,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,596,000 after buying an additional 626,427 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 368,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 174.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $570,258.45. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,178 shares of company stock worth $8,871,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.