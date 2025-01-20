Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 77,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $196.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.