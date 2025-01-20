Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 833,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,940,584.50. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Leff sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $734,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,153.76. This trade represents a 29.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.6 %

DORM stock opened at $129.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.89. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

