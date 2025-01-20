Procyon Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $780,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Jabil by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Jabil by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,226 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $162.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

