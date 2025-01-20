Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diageo were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $118.75 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $113.99 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

