Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $208.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.