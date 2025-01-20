Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 69,273 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $261.62 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $168.13 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.