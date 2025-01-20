Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,608 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $42.91 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

