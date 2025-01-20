Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNI opened at $101.54 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.87.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

