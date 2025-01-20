Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,471 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spok by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 673,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

SPOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.34. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 171.23%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

