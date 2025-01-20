Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $51,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $352.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.57 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.09 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. UBS Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

