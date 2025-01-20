Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 69,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.50 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

