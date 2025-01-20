Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 262 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $62.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,408.08. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $13,684,377.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 774,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,265,427.55. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

