Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $214.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average is $202.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.