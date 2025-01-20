Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 98,358 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1,741.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,885,000 after purchasing an additional 567,858 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,976,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,959 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after buying an additional 709,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,668,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

