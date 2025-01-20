Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 18,801 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 796.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $133.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $111.92 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

