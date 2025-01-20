Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 10,378 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

BATS:OMFL opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.