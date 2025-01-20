Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 33.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,144,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

INTU stock opened at $604.13 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

