Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 713 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

EEFT opened at $99.52 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,575.73. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

