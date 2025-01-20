Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,481 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.1 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

JCI stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

