Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Grows By 5.2%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,784 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,474 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $63,179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,010,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 565,783 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

