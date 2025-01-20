Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 597,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 289,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sirios Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82.

About Sirios Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.