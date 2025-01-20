Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. RW Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 992,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

