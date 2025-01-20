Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 58.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $178.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.83. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $194.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

