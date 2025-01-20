Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 58.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $178.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.83. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $194.83.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

