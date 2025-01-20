Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

GBTC stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

