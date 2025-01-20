Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 356 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $215.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $202.25 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

