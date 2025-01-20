Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $11.44 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

