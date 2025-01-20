Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after buying an additional 696,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 343,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,758,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,394,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $82.18 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

