Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

