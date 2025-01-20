Avanza Fonder AB Invests $1.01 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,999,956 shares of company stock worth $416,793,365. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

