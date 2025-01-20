Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

