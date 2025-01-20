Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,104 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zscaler by 57.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $187.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

