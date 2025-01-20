Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after acquiring an additional 497,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 93,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4,601.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $184.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.51 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. The trade was a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,778,841. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

