Procyon Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $955,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $436.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.24. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.12 and a 1-year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.89.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

