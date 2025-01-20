Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 2,606 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after purchasing an additional 367,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,358,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

