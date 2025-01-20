Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $209.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day moving average of $186.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $213.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

