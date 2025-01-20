Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 84,208 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

