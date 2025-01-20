Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6912 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.