Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 3,327 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $101.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.26.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

