Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,116 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 76,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $44.53 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.07%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

